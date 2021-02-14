InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Update

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the January 14th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

InspireMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,315,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,645,744. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

