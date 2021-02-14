InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 15,011,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,645,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.41.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.