Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of IBP opened at $128.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

