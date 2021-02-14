Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $278.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.