Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.