Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,585. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

