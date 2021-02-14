Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.55.

TSE IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

