Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$13.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) to C$13.50 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB upgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.