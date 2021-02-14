Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPL. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.55.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$17.43 on Friday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

