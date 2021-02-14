Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 14th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ IDXG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.77. 89,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,302. Interpace Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.