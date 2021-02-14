Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.61.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

