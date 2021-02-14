Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Trading Down 11%

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) fell 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 613,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 207,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

IVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invacare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

