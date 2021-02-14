Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $16.79. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 726,052 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 358,081 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

