Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 109,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.