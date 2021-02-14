Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.