Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,313 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,184% compared to the typical volume of 336 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTA. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Get Prothena alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Prothena by 8.8% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.