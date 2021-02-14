Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

