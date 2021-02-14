iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS) Shares Up 1.8%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DFVS)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

