IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) Short Interest Up 110.3% in January

IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the January 14th total of 266,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IRNC remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 71,731,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,113,945. IronClad Encryption has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

IronClad Encryption Company Profile

IronClad Encryption Corporation develops and licenses cyber software technology that encrypts data files and electronic communications. The company sells ICE-enabled security applications, subscriptions, services, and maintenance contracts, as well as BlackICE gateway and ICEmicro. It also provides IronClad's, a proprietary technology, and context free and natively secure containers.

