iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

