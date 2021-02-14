iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

