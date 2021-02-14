iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 15.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,285,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,261,000 after buying an additional 178,510 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

