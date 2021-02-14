iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 14th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

