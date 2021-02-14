iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $71.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

