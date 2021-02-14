iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59.

