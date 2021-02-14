iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

