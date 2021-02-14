iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after buying an additional 452,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,528,000 after buying an additional 298,879 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 384,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after buying an additional 222,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

