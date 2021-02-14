iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 301.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $93.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.