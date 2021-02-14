ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ITVPY remained flat at $$15.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. ITV has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITVPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

