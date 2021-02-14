J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Down 1.6%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 690,120 shares in the company, valued at $15,872,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.