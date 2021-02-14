James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 333,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

