James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $292.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 333,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Wayfair by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

