Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 277,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

TDY opened at $387.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

