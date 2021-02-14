Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

SDIV stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.