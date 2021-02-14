Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $136.59 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

