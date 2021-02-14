Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 219,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $7.82 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -156.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.03.

In related news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

