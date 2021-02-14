Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FHN stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

