Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 74.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $84.33 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

