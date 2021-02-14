Jefferies Financial Group Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $30.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.