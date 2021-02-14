Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “SEK 250” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a SEK 212 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 215.73.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

