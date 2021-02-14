Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 50,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Vonage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

