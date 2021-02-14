Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.07 ($33.03).

JEN stock opened at €28.60 ($33.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.37 and its 200-day moving average is €24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.45. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €30.22 ($35.55).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

