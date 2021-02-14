Jerry Delmar Hostetter Sells 4,081 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 82.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

