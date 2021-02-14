Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in January

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned about 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

JCTCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

