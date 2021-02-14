JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 on March 26th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JLEN opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Friday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £625.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.31.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.