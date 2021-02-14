JLP Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. CubeSmart makes up 3.7% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Shares of CUBE opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

