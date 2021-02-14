JLP Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 0.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

