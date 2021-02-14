JMP Securities Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $357.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

Generac stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $330.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

