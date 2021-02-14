John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JMSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

John Marshall Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts. Its loan products include overdraft lines of credit, CD secured loans, personal term loans and lines of credit, car loans, home equity lines of credit, business loans, and mortgages.

