JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $34.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of RRR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

