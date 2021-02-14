JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,574 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 108,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Professional Planning boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.